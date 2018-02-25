ClearNow
Sunday February 25th, 2018

PHOTOS: Taylor Hall Jersey Retirement

Sports

Tim Cornett/WindsorSpitfires.com Taylor Hall’s jersey was officially retired on Sunday in front of a full house at the WFUC Centre. Tim Cornett/WindsorSpitfires.com Tim...

Friday February 16th, 2018

PGA TOUR Canada Coming To Windsor This Summer

Sports

The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada will be making a stop in Windsor at the Ambassador Golf Club this summer. The 156-player event with a $200,000 purse will take place...

Monday September 18th, 2017

Spitfires Add More Free Parking Spaces

Sports

The Windsor Spitfires had added an additional 900 free parking spaces. The new spaces are located in the overflow lot (commonly known as the ‘Lear Lot’) off Lauzon Road. Combined with...

Thursday June 15th, 2017

Trevor Letowski Next Head Coach Of The Spits

Sports

Trevor Letowski of the Windsor Spitfires in the opening game of the 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup against the Saint John Sea Dogs at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, ON on...

Wednesday June 7th, 2017

Spitfires Head Coach Leaving The Team

Sports

Windsor Spitfires Photo Windsor Spitfires head coach Rocky Thompson has been hired as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves. “I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve as head coach...

Monday May 15th, 2017

Memorial Cup Arrives Thursday

Sports

The Memorial Cup arrives into town in style Thursday. The historic trophy will arrive along the Detroit River from Sarnia on board the Canadian Coast Guard Ship CONSTABLE CARRIÈRE before docking...

Sunday May 7th, 2017

500 Volunteers Still Needed For 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup

Sports

Organizers of the 2017 Memorial Cup estimate close to 500 volunteers are still needed to fully staff the event which runs May 19th to 28th at the WFCU Centre. “The response...

Thursday April 27th, 2017

Memorial Cup To Visit 10 Wards In 10 Days

Sports

When the Memorial Cup comes to town, City of Windsor Residents can look forward to seeing it right in their own ward. The 10 Wards in 10 Days tour will see...