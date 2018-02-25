PHOTOS: Taylor Hall Jersey Retirement

Tim Cornett/WindsorSpitfires.com
Taylor Hall’s jersey was officially retired on Sunday in front of a full house at the WFUC Centre.
Tim Cornett/WindsorSpitfires.com
Tim...
The Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada will be making a stop in Windsor at the Ambassador Golf Club this summer.
The 156-player event with a $200,000 purse will take place...
The Windsor Spitfires had added an additional 900 free parking spaces.
The new spaces are located in the overflow lot (commonly known as the ‘Lear Lot’) off Lauzon Road. Combined with...
Trevor Letowski of the Windsor Spitfires in the opening game of the 2017 MasterCard Memorial Cup against the Saint John Sea Dogs at the WFCU Centre in Windsor, ON on...
Windsor Spitfires Photo
Windsor Spitfires head coach Rocky Thompson has been hired as the head coach of the Chicago Wolves.
“I am incredibly grateful for this opportunity to serve as head coach...
The Memorial Cup arrives into town in style Thursday.
The historic trophy will arrive along the Detroit River from Sarnia on board the Canadian Coast Guard Ship CONSTABLE CARRIÈRE before docking...
Organizers of the 2017 Memorial Cup estimate close to 500 volunteers are still needed to fully staff the event which runs May 19th to 28th at the WFCU Centre.
“The response...
When the Memorial Cup comes to town, City of Windsor Residents can look forward to seeing it right in their own ward.
The 10 Wards in 10 Days tour will see...