Saturday March 10th, 2018

I Am A Gorgeous Muted Calico Around 2-3 Years Old

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue: Dear Humans, I am writing to hire a human(s), to become my longtime employee (don’t worry, I’m an extremely flexible boss and will offer a...

She Is Hoping For A Home To Give Her The Best Days Of Her Life

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society: Susie is a special girl looking for a special home. She is a senior girl and is very sweet! She is hoping for a home...

Saturday March 3rd, 2018

I Am A Regal Cat With Luxurious Soft Fur Looking For A New Family

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue: Hear ye hear ye my loyal subjects, it is I, King Monty! For those unfamiliar with my tale, I was once the regal lord of...

Potato Is A Very Sweet Cat Looking For His Forever Home

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society: Potato is a very sweet cat. He is not a lap cat but he adores being pet and getting his head scratched. From time to...

Sunday February 25th, 2018

Nala Is A Doll And An Absolute Sweetheart Who Will Work Her Way Into Your Heart

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by For The Love of Paws: Nala is a beautiful,2 year old, 41lbs. Collie Mix now available for adoption. From her foster family. Nala is a doll and an absolute sweetheart who...

Saturday February 24th, 2018

She Is Hoping For A Quiet Home

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society: Sue is a sweet calm lady! She is hoping for a quiet home. Sue is a very well mannered and good natured girl but can...

Saturday February 17th, 2018

Jennifurr Is A Very Affectionate Cat Who Gives Kisses

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society: Jennifurr is a very affectionate cat who gives kisses as you pet her. She also loves your lap and will chirp at you from a...

Saturday February 10th, 2018

I Am The Last Kitty Of A Litter Of Six Still Waiting For My Forever Home

Windsor Pets Of The Week

Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue: My foster mom gave me this name and it is so fitting for me! I am the last kitty of a litter of six still...