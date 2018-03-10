I Am A Gorgeous Muted Calico Around 2-3 Years Old

Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:
Dear Humans,
I am writing to hire a human(s), to become my longtime employee (don’t worry, I’m an extremely flexible boss and will offer a...
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Susie is a special girl looking for a special home. She is a senior girl and is very sweet! She is hoping for a home...
Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:
Hear ye hear ye my loyal subjects, it is I, King Monty! For those unfamiliar with my tale, I was once the regal lord of...
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Potato is a very sweet cat. He is not a lap cat but he adores being pet and getting his head scratched. From time to...
Written by For The Love of Paws:
Nala is a beautiful,2 year old, 41lbs. Collie Mix now available for adoption.
From her foster family.
Nala is a doll and an absolute sweetheart who...
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Sue is a sweet calm lady! She is hoping for a quiet home. Sue is a very well mannered and good natured girl but can...
Written by the Windsor-Essex Humane Society:
Jennifurr is a very affectionate cat who gives kisses as you pet her. She also loves your lap and will chirp at you from a...
Written by Second Chance Animal Rescue:
My foster mom gave me this name and it is so fitting for me! I am the last kitty of a litter of six still...