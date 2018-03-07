Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Leamington Sexual Assault Under Investigation

Leamington

A 28-year-old man from the Republic of Honduras has been charged with sexual assault in Leamington . OPP say that around 5am on March 4th, 2018 a  female reported to them...

Friday March 2nd, 2018

UPDATED: House Fire In Leamington

Leamington

Leamington Fire Photo Last updated: Saturday March 3rd, 2:01pm Unattended cooking is the cause of a house fire in the 500 block of Bruner Road in Leamington Friday. It broke out just before...

Thursday March 1st, 2018

Space Heater Causes Leamington Fire

Leamington

A space heater gets the blame for a fire in Leamington. It broke out in the early morning hours in the 200 block of County Road 31. Damage is set at 170,000. There...

Tuesday February 27th, 2018

Man Falls Through Ice In Leamington

Leamington

One person is in hospital after he fell through the ice in Leamington. According to Leamington Fire, it happened around 6:30pm Tuesday in the 900 block Point Pelee Drive. They say that...

Woman Killed In Crash Identified

Leamington

OPP have identified the woman killed in a two vehicle crash early late Sunday night. Lora Perciballi, age 41 of Leamington died when her vehicle was involved in the crash on...

Opening Soon: Winners In Leamington

Business

File photo Winners is coming to Leamington, The new store  takes over part of the space that was once Zellers. It is set to open on Tuesday, March 13th at...

Monday February 26th, 2018

Fatal Leamington Crash Under Investigation

Leamington

Last updated: Sunday March 4th, 2:44pm A fatal two-vehicle crash in Leamington is under investigation. According to the OPP, it happened around 11pm on February 25th, 2018 on Talbot Road East east...

Friday February 16th, 2018

SIU Investigation Underway In Leamington

Leamington

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident in Leamington. Officials say that around 10:27pm on January 25th, 2018 OPP officers attended a Mill Street East in Leamington for a disturbance. Officers...