Lakeshore Offering Cat Spay/Neuter Program

The Town of Lakeshore is offering a Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher program to residents who qualify.
The program is aimed at reducing the number of feral cats in the municipality. The...
Lakeshore Handout
148 single detached residential homes are coming to Lakeshore.
Town Council approved the plan Tuesday night that would see the homes built-in the River Ridge subdivision.
Council also approved the draft...
The Atlas Tube Centre in Lakeshore has a special visitor.
Lakeshore’s newest visitor is a Snowy Owl, affectionately named ‘Atlas’, who is vacationing at the front of the Atlas Tube Centre...
Tuesday evening, Lakeshore Council recognized Dr. Raymond Anderson as one of four recipients in Ontario to receive the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario’s 2018 Council Award.
Anderson, who has...
The Town of Lakeshore has a number of activities for Family Day weekend.
Free public skating from 1pm to 3 pm.
Free recreational swim from 1pm to 3:30pm.
There are also a number...
Last updated: Friday February 16th, 8:54am
OPP have located a missing 88-year-old Lakeshore man.
Police say that John Cominsky was last heard from by family members on February 15th, 2018 at approximately...
Essex County Ontario Provincial Police report that they were called to a weapons call on Myers Road in Lakeshore around 12:30pm Thursday.
A section of Myers Road near Highway 401 in...
Crime Stopper Program Manager Tyler Lamphier, Mayor Tom Bain, Deputy Mayor Al Fazio, Councillor Len Janisse along with Constable Jim Root of the OPP and Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Amanda...