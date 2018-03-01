Kingsville Man Charged With Sexual Offences

A Kingsville man is facing charges after an investigation by the OPP into alleged sexual offences against a minor.
Jamie Christopher Fick, age 35 of Kingsville,was arrested and charged with three...
A 21-year-old Vaughn woman is charged after police clocked her going 90 over the posted 80 speed limit.
OPP say she was pulled over on Highway 3 in Kingsvile.
Her vehicle was...
The Town of Kingsville is in the process of creating an Affordable Housing Strategy and is looking for input as well as feedback on the implementation plan and future strategic...
OPP photos
OPP are looking to identify three suspects involved in a robbery of a Kingsville convenience store.
Police say it happened around 5:45am on December 27th, 2017 in the 1500 block...
A Kingsville dump truck driver is facing impaired driving charges.
According to the opp, around 12noon on November 28, 2017 they were called to a possible impaired driving complaint in Kingsville.
They...
The Santa Claus Parade in Kingsville is canceled for Saturday evening and has been rescheduled to Friday, December 8th at 6pm.
The Opening Ceremonies are also cancelled for the Kingsville Fantasy...
OPP are investigating after a dog ingested rat poison in a Kingsville park.
Police say on November 16th, 2017 a woman was walking her dog near the stone bridge in Lakeside...
Kingsville Fire photo
A fire in Kingsville is out
Kingsville and Essex Fire crews were called to the home on Arner Townline south of County Road 20 around 5am.
It was brought under...