Wednesday February 28th, 2018

Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. Hiring Full-Time Production Staff

Jobs

Last updated: Thursday March 1st, 6:29pm Hiram Walker & Sons Ltd. is hosting an onsite open house event for resume drop-offs this Saturday, March 3rd to fill a number of full-time...

Thursday February 22nd, 2018

Many Positions Available At WFCU Centre Job Fair This Saturday

Jobs

The Job Shoppe is hosting a job fair this Saturday for several positions in the Windsor-Essex area. The company is conducting the job fair for a variety of positions at other...

Tuesday January 30th, 2018

Point Pelee And Fort Malden Hiring Summer Students

Jobs

Parks Canada in southwestern Ontario student recruitment campaign is now underway offering numerous positions at Point Pelee National Park and Fort Malden, as well as Fort George and HMSC Haida...

Monday January 22nd, 2018

Large Job Fair Planned For Wednesday

Jobs

A job fair hosted jointly by the University of Windsor and St. Clair College takes place this Wednesday. This is the 19th year the college and university have invited companies who...

Friday January 19th, 2018

Ground Effects Holding Job Fair

Jobs

Ground Effects is holding a job fair on Tuesday January 30th, 2018 for a variety of positions including production associates, millwrights, automation and controls technicians, truck drivers, materials, and many...

Wednesday November 1st, 2017

Local Employers Hiring At City Hall Job Fair Next Week

Jobs

The City of Windsor Employment and Training Services is hosting a job fair on Monday, November 6th, 2017. Employers looking to hire include Peter Anthony Designs, St. Clair Beach Retirement, Armando’s/Tecumseh,...

Monday October 23rd, 2017

Vistaprint Holding Seasonal Hiring Event

Jobs

Vistaprint will be holding a hiring event this Tuesday, October 24th between 3pm to 7pm. They will be conducting on site interviews for their seasonal production associate roles.  Production associates are...

Wednesday October 11th, 2017

50 Employers Looking To Hire At Windsor-Essex Job Day

Jobs

The largest job and career fair in Windsor-Essex takes place this Friday, October 13th. Windsor-Essex Job Day is the largest and most comprehensive event of its kind open to the general...