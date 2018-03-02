Windsor Regional Hospital Launches App To Make The Hospital Journey Easier For Patients And Families

Windsor Regional Hospital has launched a new app designed to help patients and their family members know what to expect during their treatments, so they can play a more active...
Windsor Regional Hospital will receive the first provincially funded PET/CT scanner.
“Traditionally, PET/CT scanners in hospitals had to be funded locally by donations or hospital operating funds. Now they will be...
Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Regional Children’s Centre Triple P – Positive Parenting Program has received funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to gear the service to our newcomer community.
This grant will...
Students born in 2000 and 2001 with incomplete immunization records will be suspended from school for up to 20 days starting on March 20th, 2018.
According to the Windsor-Essex County Health...
Four more surgeries were called Friday at Windsor Regional Hospital bringing the number to 14 that had to be canceled and rescheduled due to the ongoing patient surge.
The Met Campus...
Windsor Regional Hospital is over capacity.
According to hospital CEO David Musyj in the last 24 to 48 both hospital campuses have seen a “dramatic surge in volumes and acuity”.
The Met...
The Canadian Mental Health Association is no longer accepting walk-in clients to its Windsor Avenues offices, and has begun offering those services at Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Transitional Stability Centre loctaed...
The strategy to battle rising rates of opioid-related overdose and death in Windsor-Essex was released Friday morning.
The strategy feature a set of short and long-term actions under the areas of...