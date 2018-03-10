Partly CloudyNow
Saturday March 10th, 2018

Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville Creating A Roaring Good Time With New Fundraiser

Events Coming Up

Roaring to life, an upcoming event is bringing a blast from the past to Walkerville. Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville is going back to the 20’s for their first annual speakeasy. Taking place...

Thursday January 18th, 2018

Popular Maple Programs Booking Now

Events Coming Up

The first sign of spring will soon be here: maple syrup season. Don’t miss your chance to learn about the springtime ritual of maple syrup and sugar making. The...

Tuesday January 16th, 2018

Free Tree Planting And Care Workshop Planned By ERCA

Events Coming Up

The Essex Region Conservation Authority will host a free Tree Planting and Care Workshop on Tuesday, January 30 at the Essex Civic Centre. In addition to basic tree planting techniques, participants...

Thursday January 11th, 2018

Public School Board Mental Health Seminar Series Continues

Events Coming Up

The Greater Essex County District School Board’s mental health seminar series for parents and educators will continue this year. The series has been providing useful information for families with school-age children...

Wednesday December 13th, 2017

St. Clair College Presents: Merry Christmas 1967

Christmas

St. Clair College Performing Arts students will deliver a family-friendly musical that’s fun for all ages this weekend. Merry Christmas 1967 brings the magic of Christmas alive for audiences and elves...

Thursday October 26th, 2017

Western Pumpkinfest Is This Weekend

Events Coming Up

Western Secondary School Pumpkinfest returns this weekend. The annual craft show features more than 100 vendors will be offering a wide array of seasonal decorations and crafts along with a variety...

Thursday September 21st, 2017

Celebrate Harvest With The John R. Park Homestead

Events Coming Up

John R. Park Homestead will welcome visitors on Sunday, October 1st to experience old-fashioned fall merriment on the farm with the Harvest & Horses Festival. From Noon until 4pm, the Homestead...

Tuesday September 12th, 2017

Essex Region Bike Tour Set For 2017

Events Coming Up

Handout photo Cyclists from near and far will celebrate all of the progress made to our region’s trails on Saturday, September 23rd with the sixth annual Essex Region Bike Tour. “There’s a...