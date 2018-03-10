Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville Creating A Roaring Good Time With New Fundraiser

Roaring to life, an upcoming event is bringing a blast from the past to Walkerville.
Rotary Of Windsor-Walkerville is going back to the 20’s for their first annual speakeasy. Taking place...
The first sign of spring will soon be here: maple syrup season.
Don’t miss your chance to learn about the springtime ritual of maple syrup and sugar making. The...
The Essex Region Conservation Authority will host a free Tree Planting and Care Workshop on Tuesday, January 30 at the Essex Civic Centre.
In addition to basic tree planting techniques, participants...
The Greater Essex County District School Board’s mental health seminar series for parents and educators will continue this year.
The series has been providing useful information for families with school-age children...
St. Clair College Performing Arts students will deliver a family-friendly musical that’s fun for all ages this weekend.
Merry Christmas 1967 brings the magic of Christmas alive for audiences and elves...
Western Secondary School Pumpkinfest returns this weekend.
The annual craft show features more than 100 vendors will be offering a wide array of seasonal decorations and crafts along with a variety...
John R. Park Homestead will welcome visitors on Sunday, October 1st to experience old-fashioned fall merriment on the farm with the Harvest & Horses Festival.
From Noon until 4pm, the Homestead...
Cyclists from near and far will celebrate all of the progress made to our region’s trails on Saturday, September 23rd with the sixth annual Essex Region Bike Tour.
“There’s a...