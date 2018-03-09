Essex Receives High Five

The Town of Essex’s Community Services Department has maintained its high five accreditation.
High Five is a comprehensive quality standard for organizations providing sport and recreation programs to children aged six...
If you live in Essex, you will soon be able to practicing your fire extinguisher skills after a 11,523.81 donation by the Rotary Club of Harrow.
The funds will go towards...
Kate Bailey is the new Manager of Finance and Business Services in the Town of Essex.
Bailey will be responsible for overseeing the financial health of the organization, including the coordination...
If you are a musician or musical group looking for an opportunity to perform before an audience, then the Town of Essex wants to hear from you.
The Arts, Culture and...
Essex Town Council has approved to expand the eligible area of the Harrow Community Improvement Plan to include the former Harrow High School and Harrow Junior School properties.
The change will...
Left to right, Heritage Award winner Laurie Kowtiuk, Nadine Abiraad (Representative of Essex Member of Parliament Tracey Ramsey,) Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche, Iris Wirag, Mayor Ron McDermott, Heritage Award winner...
Police say that no charges will be laid after a Essex man shot his neighbours dog in order to protect his livestock.
Police say it happened around 9pm on February 18th,...
Residents in the Town of Essex have plenty to do this Family Day Monday.
Enjoy a free swim sponsored by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge from 2:30pm to 4:00pm at the...