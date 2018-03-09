ClearNow
Friday March 9th, 2018

Essex Receives High Five

Essex

The Town of Essex’s Community Services Department has maintained its high five accreditation. High Five is a comprehensive quality standard for organizations providing sport and recreation programs to children aged six...

Thursday March 8th, 2018

Rotary Club Of Harrow Donates Fire Extinguisher Simulator

Essex

If you live in Essex, you will soon be able to practicing your fire extinguisher skills after a 11,523.81 donation by the Rotary Club of Harrow. The funds will go towards...

Wednesday February 28th, 2018

New Manager Of Finance And Business Services Hired In Essex

Essex

Kate Bailey is the new Manager of Finance and Business Services in the Town of Essex. Bailey will be responsible for overseeing the financial health of the organization, including the coordination...

Tune Up The Parks This Summer In Essex

Essex

If you are a musician or musical group looking for an opportunity to perform before an audience, then the Town of Essex wants to hear from you. The Arts, Culture and...

Thursday February 22nd, 2018

Council Expands Harrow Community Improvement Plan

Essex

Essex Town Council has approved to expand the eligible area of the Harrow Community Improvement Plan to include the former Harrow High School and Harrow Junior School properties. The change will...

Wednesday February 21st, 2018

Essex Recognizes Heritage Award Winners

Essex

Left to right, Heritage Award winner Laurie Kowtiuk, Nadine Abiraad (Representative of Essex Member of Parliament Tracey Ramsey,) Deputy Mayor Richard Meloche, Iris Wirag, Mayor Ron McDermott, Heritage Award winner...

Tuesday February 20th, 2018

Farmer Shoots Neighbours Dog While Protecting Livestock

County News

Police say that no charges will be laid after a Essex man shot his neighbours dog in order to protect his livestock. Police say it happened around 9pm on February 18th,...

Friday February 16th, 2018

Family Day Fun In Essex

Essex

Residents in the Town of Essex have plenty to do this Family Day Monday. Enjoy a free swim sponsored by the Healthy Kids Community Challenge from 2:30pm to 4:00pm at the...