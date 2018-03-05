Partly CloudyNow
Monday March 5th, 2018

Daniel O’Donnell Performs At The Colosseum In May

Entertainment

World-renowned Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is on an extensive North American tour, performing at The Colosseum on Sunday, May 28th at 8pm. O’Donnell burst into superstardom in the U.S. in 2002...

Sunday March 4th, 2018

Country Music Singer-Songwriter Lee Brice To Perform At The Colosseum

Entertainment

Country Music singer of hit single “Love Like Crazy”, Lee Brice heads to the The Colosseum on Saturday, May 26th at 9pm on his 2018 North American tour in support...

Wednesday February 28th, 2018

Border City Wrestling Making An Impact Worldwide

Entertainment

Getting ready to step in the ring, Border City Wrestling (BCW) is flying high on increased exposure. Partnering with St.Clair College  the promotion will host their annual March Breakdown event on Saturday,...

Tuesday February 27th, 2018

March Hedley Show At Caesars Windsor Cancelled

Entertainment

The Hedley concert scheduled for Sunday, March 11th in The Colosseum has been cancelled. “Hedley will not be performing at Caesars Windsor on March 11, 2018. We will not be making...

Friday February 23rd, 2018

Canadian Rocker Bryan Adams To Perform At The Colosseum This July

Entertainment

This June, Caesars Windsor will celebrate a decade of entertainment at the Colosseum. As part of the anniversary celebrations planned throughout 2018, The Colosseum will host a stellar calendar of...

Monday February 12th, 2018

Local Director Brings The War To Amherstburg

Entertainment

Debuting on Rolling Stone’s website, Gavin Michael Booth’s latest collaboration hits close to home. Released to the world at the end of January, the local director’s latest music video for Seattle-based...

Wednesday January 31st, 2018

Brian Wilson Heads To The Colosseum During Final Performances Tour

Entertainment

Legendary singer-songwriter Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame performs at The Colosseum on Friday, May 4th embarking on his 2018 Pet Sounds – The Final Performances. The main creative force behind...

Sunday January 28th, 2018

Post Productions Brings Its Doubt Onstage

City News

After much construction and 20 weeks of rehearsals, Post Productions is ready for some drama. Moving into the Shadowbox Theatre, the group is set to make an impact. Having planned a...