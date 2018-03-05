Daniel O’Donnell Performs At The Colosseum In May

World-renowned Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell is on an extensive North American tour, performing at The Colosseum on Sunday, May 28th at 8pm.
O’Donnell burst into superstardom in the U.S. in 2002...
Country Music singer of hit single “Love Like Crazy”, Lee Brice heads to the The Colosseum on Saturday, May 26th at 9pm on his 2018 North American tour in support...
Getting ready to step in the ring, Border City Wrestling (BCW) is flying high on increased exposure.
Partnering with St.Clair College the promotion will host their annual March Breakdown event on Saturday,...
The Hedley concert scheduled for Sunday, March 11th in The Colosseum has been cancelled.
“Hedley will not be performing at Caesars Windsor on March 11, 2018. We will not be making...
This June, Caesars Windsor will celebrate a decade of entertainment at the Colosseum. As part of the anniversary celebrations planned throughout 2018, The Colosseum will host a stellar calendar of...
Debuting on Rolling Stone’s website, Gavin Michael Booth’s latest collaboration hits close to home.
Released to the world at the end of January, the local director’s latest music video for Seattle-based...
Legendary singer-songwriter Brian Wilson of Beach Boys fame performs at The Colosseum on Friday, May 4th embarking on his 2018 Pet Sounds – The Final Performances.
The main creative force behind...
After much construction and 20 weeks of rehearsals, Post Productions is ready for some drama.
Moving into the Shadowbox Theatre, the group is set to make an impact. Having planned a...