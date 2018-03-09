ClearNow
Friday March 9th, 2018

VIDEO: Seminole Mac’s Robbery

Crime

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery at the Mac’s Convenience Store on Seminole Street. Police say that the suspect entered the store around...

Thursday March 8th, 2018

Windsor Man Arrested After February Convenience Store Robbery

Crime

Windsor Police have arrested a suspect who they allege robbed a convenience store in the 1500 block of Kildare Road on Sunday, February 25th, 2018. On the Monday following the robbery,...

Tuesday March 6th, 2018

Police Arrest Break And Enter Suspect

Crime

A Windsor man has been arrested and charged after a break and enter in the city. Police say that during the evening of Friday, February 23rd, 2018, a break and enter...

Monday March 5th, 2018

Man Shoots Own Foot And Gets Charged

Crime

A Niagara Region man is facing charges after a weened shooting. Police say around noon on Saturday, March 3rd, 2018 they were called to the 600 block of Charles Street. Officers attended...

Friday March 2nd, 2018

Police Lay Many Charges After Alert Citizen Reports Property Damage In Progress

Crime

Numerous charges laid against a 20-year-old Windsor man after alert citizen called police to report property damage in progress. Police say that around 2:30am on Thursday, March 1st, 2018 an adult...

Wednesday February 28th, 2018

Police Bust Pair In Stolen Vehicle

Crime

Alert Windsor Police officers get the credit for an arrest of a two people in stolen vehicle. Police say that Friday, February 23rd, 2018 a vehicle was reported stolen from the...

Tuesday February 27th, 2018

Police Investigating Church Street Robbery

Crime

Windsor Police are investigating a robbery that took place in the 500 block of Church Street. Police say that around 6:45pm on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 a teenaged male was walking...

Monday February 26th, 2018

PHOTO: Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Crime

Windsor Police are looking to identify a suspect in a convenience store robbery. Police say that on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 around 10:40am, a male suspect entered a convenience store located...