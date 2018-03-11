ClearNow
Sunday March 11th, 2018

PHOTOS: Vollmer Complex Celebrates 10 Years

LaSalle

The Vollmer Complex in LaSalle celebrated 10 years Sunday afternoon, with cupcakes, face painting, and various exciting...

Friday March 9th, 2018

Essex Receives High Five

Essex

The Town of Essex’s Community Services Department has maintained its high five accreditation. High Five is a comprehensive quality standard for organizations providing sport and recreation programs to children aged six...

Thursday March 8th, 2018

New Casino Coming To Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent

A new casino is coming to Chatham-Kent. Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited announced that they plan to build a new “Cascades” branded casino on land it is acquiring from Brad-Lea Meadows...

Driver Falls Asleep On The 401

Chatham-Kent

A Brampton driver is charged after he fell asleep while driving on the 401 and crashed into a ditch. OPP say it happened around 4am on March 8th, 2018 near Kent...

LaSalle Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of The Vollmer Complex This Sunday

LaSalle

This Sunday, the Town of LaSalle will celebrate ten years of the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex. Since it opened, thousands of people have visited the Vollmer Complex to take part...

Rotary Club Of Harrow Donates Fire Extinguisher Simulator

Essex

If you live in Essex, you will soon be able to practicing your fire extinguisher skills after a 11,523.81 donation by the Rotary Club of Harrow. The funds will go towards...

Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Leamington Sexual Assault Under Investigation

Leamington

A 28-year-old man from the Republic of Honduras has been charged with sexual assault in Leamington . OPP say that around 5am on March 4th, 2018 a  female reported to them...

Lakeshore Offering Cat Spay/Neuter Program

Lakeshore

The Town of Lakeshore is offering a Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher program to residents who qualify. The program is aimed at reducing the number of feral cats in the municipality. The...