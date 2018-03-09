PHOTOS: St. Clair College ‘Shift’ Graphic Design Show

Third year Graphic Design students at St. Clair College students held their annual end of the year show at St. Clair Centre for the Arts, with this year’s being named...
The University of Windsor held their annual Open House event, with many activities and opportunities to learn more about the institution...
The annual Polar Plunge took place today at St. Clair...
The Essex County Chinese Canadian Association (ECCCA) is ringing in the year of the dog with their annual Chinese New Year Fundraising Gala at the Ciociaro Club.
The evening will feature...
The Downtown Missions annual Coldest Night of the Year Walk and Fundraiser took place Saturday afternoon, with 200 walkers signed up. Of the 200 walkers, there were 41 teams, and...
St. Clair College is filled with curious and creative minds for the first Maker Faire taking places in the hangar area at the main campus.
The event, hosted by EPIC Genesis, ...
The St. Clair College Centre for the Arts is filled with excitement, costumes, and fun for the 2018 Action! convention taking place throughout the day.
The convention features a wide array...
The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) held their 35th Anniversary Speakeasy event at Caesars Casino.
Guests were encouraged to dress with a “1920s” theme to enjoy a dinner as well as various...