Friday March 9th, 2018

PHOTOS: St. Clair College ‘Shift’ Graphic Design Show

Community Photos

Third year Graphic Design students at St. Clair College students held their annual end of the year show at St. Clair Centre for the Arts, with this year’s being named...

Saturday March 3rd, 2018

PHOTOS: University Of Windsor Annual Open House Full Of Students

City News

The University of Windsor held their annual Open House event, with many activities and opportunities to learn more about the institution...

Friday March 2nd, 2018

PHOTOS: Annual Polar Plunge

Community Photos

The annual Polar Plunge took place today at St. Clair...

Saturday February 24th, 2018

PHOTOS: Essex County Chinese Canadian Association 2018 Chinese New Year Gala

Community Photos

The Essex County Chinese Canadian Association (ECCCA) is ringing in the year of the dog with their annual Chinese New Year Fundraising Gala at the Ciociaro Club. The evening will feature...

PHOTOS: Coldest Night Of The Year Fundraiser With The Downtown Mission

Community Photos

The Downtown Missions annual Coldest Night of the Year Walk and Fundraiser took place Saturday afternoon, with 200 walkers signed up. Of the 200 walkers, there were 41 teams, and...

PHOTOS: Windsor-Essex First Mini Maker Faire

Community Photos

St. Clair College is filled with curious and creative minds for the first Maker Faire taking places in the hangar area at the main campus. The event, hosted by EPIC Genesis, ...

Sunday February 18th, 2018

PHOTOS: Action! Brings Fandoms And Pop Culture To Centre For The Arts

Community Photos

The St. Clair College Centre for the Arts is filled with excitement, costumes, and fun for the 2018 Action! convention taking place throughout the day. The convention features a wide array...

PHOTOS: BANA Celebrates 35th Anniversary With Speakeasy Gala

Community Photos

The Bulimia Anorexia Nervosa Association (BANA) held their 35th Anniversary Speakeasy event at Caesars Casino. Guests were encouraged to dress with a “1920s” theme to enjoy a dinner as well as various...