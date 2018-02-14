Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday February 14th, 2018

St. Clair College Ranks First In Canada For Female Enrolment In Computer Programs

College

St. Clair College’s Computer Networking programs, which are Cisco Network Academy certified, are ranked number one in Canada for having the largest enrolment of females in the programs. The...

Tuesday December 12th, 2017

PHOTOS: Snowfall At St. Clair College

College

[...]

Monday November 20th, 2017

Details Of College Students Hardship Fund Released

College

The Ontario government has announced that full-time domestic and international students will be eligible to receive up to $500 for incremental unexpected costs they incurred, such as additional child care...

Sunday November 19th, 2017

College Strike Over, Classes Start Tuesday

College

The five-week strike at St. Clair College is over after Bill 178 was passed by the Ontario Legislature, forcing faculty back to work. Faculty will return to St. Clair College on...

Friday November 17th, 2017

College Classes Could Resume Tuesday

College

Classes at St. Clair College could resume on Tuesday. The Government of Ontario is meeting this weekend to table back-to-work legislation to end the strike by the Ontario College academic employees...

Thursday November 16th, 2017

College Deal Rejected

College

Last updated: Sunday November 19th, 12:53pm Hours after the College faculty voted to reject the latest deal from the College Employer Council by 86% the Ontario government announced they will introducing...

Tuesday November 7th, 2017

College Vote Set For Next Week

College

The Ontario Labour Relations Board has ordered a faculty vote to be held from 9am on November 14th through 10am on November 16th. The vote will be conducted by electronic...

St. Clair College Releases Contingency Dates

College

While classes remain suspended at St. Clair College, the college has provided an update to their St. Clair College contingency plan pertaining to the academic calendar. The College’s drop date without...