St. Clair College Ranks First In Canada For Female Enrolment In Computer Programs

St. Clair College’s Computer Networking programs, which are Cisco Network Academy certified, are ranked number one in Canada for having the largest enrolment of females in the programs.
The Ontario government has announced that full-time domestic and international students will be eligible to receive up to $500 for incremental unexpected costs they incurred, such as additional child care...
The five-week strike at St. Clair College is over after Bill 178 was passed by the Ontario Legislature, forcing faculty back to work.
Classes at St. Clair College could resume on Tuesday.
The Government of Ontario is meeting this weekend to table back-to-work legislation to end the strike by the Ontario College academic employees...
Hours after the College faculty voted to reject the latest deal from the College Employer Council by 86% the Ontario government announced they will introducing...
The Ontario Labour Relations Board has ordered a faculty vote to be held from 9am on November 14th through 10am on November 16th. The vote will be conducted by electronic...
While classes remain suspended at St. Clair College, the college has provided an update to their St. Clair College contingency plan pertaining to the academic calendar.
