Contracts Ratified At ZF-TRW, Sterling Fuels And Etna Food

Three employee groups of Unifor Local 444 ratified new contracts over the weekend.
Employees at ZF-TRW ended a two-day strike and accepted a new three-year collective agreement by 87% Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday,...
Kim Gelissen
There is a new Executive Director at Windsor Pride.
The Board of Directors has selected Crystal Fach to take over as our Executive Director effective April 12th, 2018 from Bob Williams.
“We...
A group of 22 new paramedics are on the job.
After a written test, successful applicants were chosen to complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation. In addition, candidates were also required...
The results are in for contract ratification votes at four local part supplier plants.
Employees at Avancez voted 78.4% in favour, employees of Dakkota voted 78.0% in favour and those employed...
Another sign spring is on the way.
Lanspeary Lions outdoor rink has now closed for the skating for the season.
The space will be open later in the spring for floor rentals.
Charles...
Canada Post has started delivering 70,000 City of Windsor 2018-19 Collection Calendars to residential mailboxes.
The new calendar runs from April 1st, 2018 to March 31st, 2019. The calendar not only...
There is a new Vice-President of production at Corby Spirit and Wine.
Melissa Hanesworth succeeded Jim Stanskivwho retired on February 28th, 2018 after 24 years with the Pernod Ricard Group.
Hanesworth most...