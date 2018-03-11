ClearNow
Sunday March 11th, 2018

Contracts Ratified At ZF-TRW, Sterling Fuels And Etna Food

City News

Three employee groups of Unifor Local 444 ratified new contracts over the weekend. Employees at ZF-TRW ended a two-day strike and accepted a new three-year collective agreement by 87% Sunday afternoon. On Saturday,...

Photo Of The Day – Sunday March 11th, 2018

City News

Kim Gelissen‎ Your photo could be Photo Of The Day!Create a flickr account and join the windsoriteDOTca flickr pool to submit your photos!We also take Photo Of The Day submissions on...

Saturday March 10th, 2018

Windsor Pride Names New Executive Director

City News

There is a new Executive Director at Windsor Pride. The Board of Directors has selected Crystal Fach to take over as our Executive Director effective April 12th, 2018 from Bob Williams. “We...

Friday March 9th, 2018

New Paramedics On The Job

City News

A group of 22 new paramedics are on the job. After a written test, successful applicants were chosen to complete a comprehensive paramedic practical evaluation. In addition, candidates were also required...

Thursday March 8th, 2018

Three Contracts Accepted, One Rejected At Unifor Local 444

City News

The results are in for contract ratification votes at four local part supplier plants. Employees at Avancez voted 78.4% in favour, employees of Dakkota voted 78.0% in favour and those employed...

Skating Season Over At Lanspeary

City News

Another sign spring is on the way. Lanspeary Lions outdoor rink has now closed for the skating for the season. The space will be open later in the spring for floor rentals. Charles...

Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Your 2018/19 Waste Collection Calendar Is In The Mail

City News

Canada Post has started delivering 70,000 City of Windsor 2018-19 Collection Calendars to residential mailboxes. The new calendar runs from April 1st, 2018 to March 31st, 2019. The calendar not only...

New Vice-President At Corby Spirit And Wine

City News

There is a new Vice-President of production at Corby Spirit and Wine. Melissa Hanesworth succeeded Jim Stanskivwho retired on February 28th, 2018 after 24 years with the Pernod Ricard Group. Hanesworth most...