Thursday March 8th, 2018

New Casino Coming To Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent

A new casino is coming to Chatham-Kent. Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited announced that they plan to build a new “Cascades” branded casino on land it is acquiring from Brad-Lea Meadows...

Driver Falls Asleep On The 401

Chatham-Kent

A Brampton driver is charged after he fell asleep while driving on the 401 and crashed into a ditch. OPP say it happened around 4am on March 8th, 2018 near Kent...

Wednesday February 28th, 2018

Charges Laid After Trailer Comes Detached From Tractor

Chatham-Kent

Charges have been laid after trailer came detached from its tractor. OPP say it happened around 5:30pm om  February 27, 2018 on Highway 401 near Victoria Road while the truck was...

Saturday February 24th, 2018

Flood Water Still Rising In Chatham

Chatham-Kent

From Chatham-Kent on Twitter Flood waters continue to rise in the Thames River in Chatham, but officials said Saturday morning that the rate of the increase has slowed slightly. The Thames River...

Friday February 23rd, 2018

State Of Emergency Declared In Chatham-Kent Due To Flooding

Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent photo A state of emergency has been declared in Chatham-Kent due to the imminent threat of flooding along the Thames River. Chatham-Kent Mayor Randy Hope is also requesting an immediate voluntary...

Saturday February 17th, 2018

Charges Laid After 401 Crash

Chatham-Kent

OPP Photo Charges have been laid after a crash on the 401. OPP say around 8pm February 16th, 2018 a transport truck lost control near Kent Bridge Road and entered the north...

Friday February 16th, 2018

Speeding Driver Busted For Driving While Suspended From Driving

Chatham-Kent

A Windsor woman has been charged after opp pulled him over for speeding and discovered he shouldn’t be driving at all. Police say around 3:15am on February 14th, 2018 an officer...

Suspended Driver Busted For Driving

Chatham-Kent

A suspended driver was busted by Chatham-Kent OPP for driving. Police say that around 6:30am on February 15th, 2018 they conducted a traffic stop on St Clair Road near Coutts Line. While...