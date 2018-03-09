ClearNow
Friday March 9th, 2018

McDonalds Launches Home Delivery In Windsor

Business

McDelivery with Uber Eats has arrived in Windsor and now people in select locations can order McDonald’s menu items right to them when they want it, where they want it...

Thursday March 8th, 2018

Four Local Businesses Named Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Business

CenterLine Windsor, Farrow, Red Sun Farms and Electrozad Supply have been named Canada’s best managed companies. Farrow also received Canada’s best managed companies platinum designation for the third time. Now in its 25th year, Canada’s...

Wednesday March 7th, 2018

Mandarin Opening At Devonshire Mall

Business

Mandarin Restaurant, North America’s largest retail chain operation of Chinese buffet restaurant will open a new 15,000 square foot restaurant this summer at Devonshire Mall. The opening is part of the...

New Scotia Bank Under Construction On Tecumseh Road East

Business

Construction continues on the new Scotia Bank on Tecumseh Road East just before Lauzon Parkway. The new building will replace the current bank located one block away in the East Park...

Tuesday March 6th, 2018

Locally Owned Sentry Window & Doors Announces National Expansion Plan

Business

Locally owned Sentry Windows & Doors has announced the opening of two new locations as well as an aggressive strategic growth plan for the family-owned and operated  business. The company was...

Monday March 5th, 2018

Wyandotte West KFC To Undergo Renovation And Expansion

Business

The KFC on Wyandotte Street West is about to undergo a face lift. The plan calls for a total renovation and a new 711.5 square foot addition on the front of...

Friday March 2nd, 2018

Lowe’s To Open In Former East Windsor Rona Store

Business

The vacant Rona store in East Windsor is set to have a new tenant. Lowe’s Home Improvement has submitted a site plan to Windsor city hall that will see them open...

Wednesday February 28th, 2018

Uber Eats Launches In Windsor

Business

There is a new way to get food to your door in Windsor. Uber Canada announced on Wednesday that Windsor will be one of ten communities in Ontario to launch their...