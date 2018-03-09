McDonalds Launches Home Delivery In Windsor

McDelivery with Uber Eats has arrived in Windsor and now people in select locations can order McDonald’s menu items right to them when they want it, where they want it...
CenterLine Windsor, Farrow, Red Sun Farms and Electrozad Supply have been named Canada’s best managed companies.
Farrow also received Canada’s best managed companies platinum designation for the third time.
Now in its 25th year, Canada’s...
Mandarin Restaurant, North America’s largest retail chain operation of Chinese buffet restaurant will open a new 15,000 square foot restaurant this summer at Devonshire Mall.
The opening is part of the...
Construction continues on the new Scotia Bank on Tecumseh Road East just before Lauzon Parkway.
The new building will replace the current bank located one block away in the East Park...
Locally owned Sentry Windows & Doors has announced the opening of two new locations as well as an aggressive strategic growth plan for the family-owned and operated business.
The company was...
The KFC on Wyandotte Street West is about to undergo a face lift.
The plan calls for a total renovation and a new 711.5 square foot addition on the front of...
The vacant Rona store in East Windsor is set to have a new tenant.
Lowe’s Home Improvement has submitted a site plan to Windsor city hall that will see them open...
There is a new way to get food to your door in Windsor.
Uber Canada announced on Wednesday that Windsor will be one of ten communities in Ontario to launch their...