Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund Grant Program Seeks Applications For 2018 Funding Rounds

The City of Windsor’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund will once againb distribute grants to individuals and cultural organizations to help stimulate creative and economic growth.
“The ACHF program assists in...
The Art Gallery of Windsor has launched a new First Nations, Métis, and Inuit art curriculum-linked program initiative serving Grades 4 to 8 students through the visual arts.
“The Art Gallery...
The Art Gallery of Windsor is holding a special art auction this Friday titled “Perfect Pairings”, which will see works from renowned contemporary and modern artists including Brenda Francis Pelkey,...
A weekend fire at the Lakeshore Academy of Fine Arts has caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and left a mess behind.
It broke out early Sunday morning in an old exhaust...
Touted as the next Rocky Horror Picture Show, Evil Dead, The Musical has made its way to Windsor via The KordaZone Theatre on Seminole.
The two-hour production takes elements from the...
Left to right: Jill Thompson, Organizer of Art Attack Windsor, Greg Goulin, Executive Director of Windsor Residence for Young Men, and mural artist David Creed.
Nestled on the corner of Langlois...
Tecumseh Mall has kicked off its Canada 150 celebration with an art installation designed by a local artist.
On Monday afternoon, mall officials unveiled a one-of-a-kind Canada 150 art installation designed...
The University of Windsor’s Publishing Practicum class as well as Black Moss Press launched 2 books this evening at their Experience 150 Book Launch at the Caboto Club.
The practicum course, which was...