Thursday February 15th, 2018

Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund Grant Program Seeks Applications For 2018 Funding Rounds

Arts

The City of Windsor’s Arts, Culture & Heritage Fund will once againb distribute grants to individuals and cultural organizations to help stimulate creative and economic growth. “The ACHF program assists in...

Tuesday January 23rd, 2018

Art Gallery Of Windsor Launches Indigenous Art Program

Arts

The Art Gallery of Windsor has launched a new First Nations, Métis, and Inuit art curriculum-linked program initiative serving Grades 4 to 8 students through the visual arts. “The Art Gallery...

Monday November 13th, 2017

Art Gallery Holding Art Auction

Arts

The Art Gallery of Windsor is holding a special art auction this Friday titled “Perfect Pairings”, which will see works from renowned contemporary and modern artists including Brenda Francis Pelkey,...

Friday November 10th, 2017

Arts Group Needs Help After Weekend Fire

Arts

A weekend fire at the Lakeshore Academy of Fine Arts has caused an estimated $300,000 in damage and left a mess behind. It broke out early Sunday morning in an old exhaust...

Saturday July 15th, 2017

PHOTOS: Evil Dead, The Musical At KordaZone Theatre

Arts

Touted as the next Rocky Horror Picture Show, Evil Dead, The Musical has made its way to Windsor via The KordaZone Theatre on Seminole. The two-hour production takes elements from the...

Thursday May 25th, 2017

Windsor Residence For Young Men Art Unveiling

Arts

Left to right: Jill Thompson, Organizer of Art Attack Windsor, Greg Goulin, Executive Director of Windsor Residence for Young Men, and mural artist David Creed. Nestled on the corner of Langlois...

Monday May 1st, 2017

Local Artist Unveils Canada 150 Piece At Tecumseh Mall

Arts

Tecumseh Mall has kicked off its Canada 150 celebration with an art installation designed by a local artist. On Monday afternoon, mall officials unveiled a one-of-a-kind Canada 150 art installation designed...

Thursday April 6th, 2017

PHOTOS: Experience 150 Book Launch

Arts

The University of Windsor’s Publishing Practicum class as well as Black Moss Press launched 2 books this evening at their Experience 150 Book Launch at the Caboto Club. The practicum course, which was...