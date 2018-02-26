Partly CloudyNow
Monday February 26th, 2018

Windsor Police To Take Over Amherstburg Police

Amherstburg

Last updated: Sunday March 4th, 2:44pm Amherstburg town council has voted for Windsor to take over police service in the town. Mayor DiCarlo, and Councillors Fryer and Meloche voted in favor, while...

Friday February 23rd, 2018

Amherstburg Administration Recommends Contract With Windsor For Police Services

Amherstburg

Amherstburg CAO John Miceli is recommending to town council that they move forward with a contract with Windsor for police services in the town. The recommendation comes after several public feed...

Thursday February 15th, 2018

Amherstburg Library To Close For Construction

Amherstburg

The Essex County Library’s Amherstburg Branch will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, February 20yj, 2018 in order to repair the water-damaged lower level of the library. During the construction...

Tuesday February 13th, 2018

New Fire Trucks Coming To Amherstburg

Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg is getting two new fire trucks to replaced an older tanker unit and fire engine. Town Council has approved the purchase of one tanker/pumper and one rescue/pumper...

Wednesday February 7th, 2018

Suspect Arrested After Robbery At Lynn’s Variety In Amherstburg

Amherstburg

Amherstburg Police have arrested a suspect after a robbery at Lynn’s Variety on February 5th, 2018. Police say that just after 3:20pm a lone male wearing a ski mask entered the...

Tuesday February 6th, 2018

Lynn’s Variety In Amherstburg Robbed

Amherstburg

Amherstburg police are investigating a mid afternoon robbery at lynn’s Variety. Police say around 3:20pm on February 5th, 2018 a lone male wearing a ski mask entered the store and approached...

Wednesday January 24th, 2018

Amherstburg Community Services Looks To Community For New Vehicle

Amherstburg

Amherstburg Community Services is looking to their community to help them replace a vehicle that they took off the road in late 2017. The organization, which has provided almost 25 thousand...

Friday January 5th, 2018

Navy Yard Park Washroom Arson Under Investigation

Amherstburg

A small fire in the men’s washroom at Navy Yard Par in Amherstburg Friday is being treated as a n arson. Fire officials say it caused smoke damage throughout the room...