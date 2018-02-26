Windsor Police To Take Over Amherstburg Police

Last updated: Sunday March 4th, 2:44pm
Amherstburg town council has voted for Windsor to take over police service in the town.
Mayor DiCarlo, and Councillors Fryer and Meloche voted in favor, while...
Amherstburg CAO John Miceli is recommending to town council that they move forward with a contract with Windsor for police services in the town.
The recommendation comes after several public feed...
The Essex County Library’s Amherstburg Branch will be closed to the public starting Tuesday, February 20yj, 2018 in order to repair the water-damaged lower level of the library.
During the construction...
The Town of Amherstburg is getting two new fire trucks to replaced an older tanker unit and fire engine.
Town Council has approved the purchase of one tanker/pumper and one rescue/pumper...
Amherstburg Police have arrested a suspect after a robbery at Lynn’s Variety on February 5th, 2018.
Police say that just after 3:20pm a lone male wearing a ski mask entered the...
Amherstburg police are investigating a mid afternoon robbery at lynn’s Variety.
Police say around 3:20pm on February 5th, 2018 a lone male wearing a ski mask entered the store and approached...
Amherstburg Community Services is looking to their community to help them replace a vehicle that they took off the road in late 2017.
The organization, which has provided almost 25 thousand...
A small fire in the men’s washroom at Navy Yard Par in Amherstburg Friday is being treated as a n arson.
Fire officials say it caused smoke damage throughout the room...