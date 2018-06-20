Police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing on Woodward Street.

On Tuesday, just before 4pm, officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Woodward Boulevard where a woman had been stabbed.

Police say the woman was walking through an alley near St. Christopher Court. She turned around and a man she didn’t know pushed her down and stabbed her. After a brief struggle the suspect ran south down the alley towards Foster Avenue.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a white male, 6’0, with brown/blonde hair, in his early 30’s, medium build, wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.