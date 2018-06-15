The Canadian Club Invitational Yacht race takes place this weekend.

Now in its 46th year, is an annual tradition deeply rooted in the community and among sailors. With more than 70 vessels participating in this year’s race, organizers say that spectators and passersby will be treated to an awe-inspiring sight as participants set sail on Lake St. Clair in a 34.2-nautical-mile overnight race.

It begins Friday, June 15th, when a host of American and Canadian boat crews will take off east of Peche Island. The finish line is just in front of the Windsor Yacht Club early Saturday morning. Boats will sail past the club around 5:30 pm before the start of the race whichgets underway at 7pm.

The public can view it from Shanfield Shores Park on Riverside Drive East, adjacent to Lakeview Marina.

According to race chairman Richard Janisse, the event is both prestigious, competitive and fun for the crowd that gathers at the Club.

There are 11 classes, and any yacht can win the race regardless of its category. There are two courses: a long one where crews head to the middle of Lake St. Clair, then on to Huron Point near Metropolitan Beach Park at the north end of the lake and a shorter 25.8-nautical-mile course for smaller boats without spinnakers.

“This race is a true test of navigational skills,” Janisse said. “Crews must work seamlessly together, read every change in wind direction and execute their tactical game plan. It takes some serious talent to win.”

Like any good competition, it’s not without its stories. In 2011, WYC Past Commodore Alan Johnson, his wife Carol Crooks and crew aboard Private Idaho were involved in a dramatic rescue of another sailor during a stormy race. The Michigan man, who had been hurled off his catamaran by the stiff winds, was plucked from the inky dark waters near the Thames River in waves up to five feet high. The crew was later recognized for the Canadian Safe Boating Council’s Rescue of the Year for saving the man’s life.

Canadian Club Whisky has been manufactured, blended and bottled in the same location for 160 years. It has been a proud partner since the race’s inception.

“The Windsor Yacht Club celebrates its special partnership with Canadian Club – one that helps ensure this tradition continues and the legacy lives on,” Janisse said.

The winning crew and second and third place finishers in each class will be formally honoured at an awards banquet Saturday, October 13, at the Windsor Yacht Club, where the trophy permanently resides.

Last year’s winner was J Hawker from Bayview Yacht Club in Detroit.