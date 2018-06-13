Two Windsor teens are facing charges after another teen was assaulted and robbed.

Police say it happened around 7:45pm on Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 in a parking lot located in the 3000 block of Howard Avenue.

They say that the teen victim had arranged to meet with another teen who was known to him in the parking lot. The teen was accompanied by another teen who he did not recognize.

The two male suspects subsequently brandished weapons and demanded money. The victim gave the suspects money, and they proceeded to assault him. They were both last seen running eastbound through the parking lot towards Marentette Avenue.

Officers located the suspects at a residence in the neighbourhood and placed them under arrest without incident.

The victim stated that one of the suspects brandished the handle of what appeared to be a firearm, however, only a knife that was believed to have been used was recovered. It is unconfirmed whether or not a gun was involved.

Two 16-year-old males from Windsor are facing charges of robbery and weapons dangerous.