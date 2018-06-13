The Windsor Police Service is under investigation by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission.

According to the commission from January 2018 to April 2018 they received multiple complaints from members of the Windsor Police Service. These complaints “raise serious concerns about the workplace environment of the WPS, the administration of the WPS, and the oversight provided by the Windsor Police Services Board.”

On May 4th, 2018, the Commission decided to conduct an investigation

The Commission had initially advised the Windsor Police Service and the Windsor Police Services Board that the investigation should be kept confidential.

However, they say that in view of the upcoming public hearing related to contract policing in Amherstburg, the Commission has now recommended that Windsor Police disclose the fact that an investigation has been initiated relating to internal policies and promotional matters.

The Commission maintains a strict separation between its investigative and adjudicative functions. Windsor Police Service and the Windsor Police Services Board both state that they believe the fact that an investigation has been initiated is irrelevant to the Commission’s mandate, which is to determine whether the Windsor Police Service contract policing proposal will ensure the provision of adequate and effective policing services to the residents of Amherstburg.

The Chief and the Windsor Police Services Board have advised the Ontario Civilian Police Commission that they intend to fully co-operate with this investigation.

TERMS OF REFERENCE:

On May 4th, 2018, the Commission on its own motion decided to conduct an investigation pursuant to paragraphs 25(1)(a) and (b) of the Police Services Act R.S. O. 1990, c. P. 15 as amended (the “Act”) into:

whether the promotional processes, particularly to administration rank positions, are fair and transparent and whether the Board exercises appropriate oversight of those promotional processes; whether the hiring processes relating to the potential hiring of relatives are fair and transparent; whether the Board is appropriately informed about administration issues relating to its mandate, including the promotional processes involving candidates for senior administration; whether there has been improper interference in specific legal proceedings and whether any such interference has been initiated, encouraged, and/or sustained by the current administration of the WPS and/or the Board; whether a poisoned work environment has been created, encouraged, and/or sustained by the current administration of the WPS in relation to workplace policies and/or accommodation requests; whether the WPS has fair and transparent processes to address workplace harassment and human rights complaints; and whether the Board is fulfilling its statutory oversight role in relation to items 5 and 6.

The Commission’s investigation will not interfere with any ongoing human rights proceedings. Nor will the Commission report on the merits of any specific workplace harassment or human rights complaint.