A 20-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after a child pornography investigation.

Police say that in October of 2017 the Windsor Police Internet Child Exploitation Unit received information from the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that a suspect in the city of Windsor allegedly uploaded child pornography to the internet.

Officers continued to investigate the incident and were able to identify the alleged suspect. On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Windsor. Officers placed the suspect under arrest and seized a number of computers and electronic storage devices.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the offences took place between September of 2015 and December of 2016.

Due to this, officers charged the 20-year-old male from Windsor with three child pornography-related offences as a young offender under the youth criminal justice act and three child pornography-related offences as an adult.

A 20-year-old male from Windsor is charged with possessing child pornography, access child pornography and transmit child pornography.

Since the suspect was a young offender at the time of the offence, police say he cannot be identified under provisions of the youth criminal justice act.

Police say that the offences appear to be internet related, and to-date none of the involved children appear to have local connections.