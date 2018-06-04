Windsor has three roads in the top five of the worst roads in Southwesten Ontario according to a survey by CAA.

“It’s clear from the results of this year’s CAA Worst Roads campaign, that there are several roads that continue to be an issue for the public despite appearing on the list many times,” said Raymond Chan, government relations specialist, CAA South Central Ontario. “There are also some roads that seem to be emerging as new challenges for road users, and so we will be encouraging decision-makers to look at these roads before issues become persistent.”

The top five for our area are:

1. Highway 401 – Chatham-Kent

2. Seminole Street – Windsor

3. Plank Road – Sarnia

4. Huron Church Road – Windsor

5. Tecumseh Road East – Windsor

For the full list of 2018 Worst Roads, visit caaworstroads.com.