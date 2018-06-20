Mostly CloudyNow
Wednesday June 20th, 2018

Posted at 5:04pm

Beach Report
With the summer swimming season kicking into high gear, windsoriteDOTca will once again be providing weekly beach reports every Wednesday, all summer long.

We will let you know which beaches are safe for swimming, and those that are not.

Beach sampling will take place every Monday. If the beach is closed due to high E. coli levels, the beach will be resampled on Thursday of the same week. Beach water quality results from Monday’s sampling are posted on Wednesday during the summer. If the beach was resampled, results will be posted on Friday.

Based on samples taken Monday, June 18th, 2018:

Swimming is not recommended at Seacliff Beach, Mettawas Beach, Cedar Beach, and Colchester Beach.

No beaches are closed this week.

