

Windsor City Council will hold the first meeting in the new council chambers this evening, and now you can watch their meetings online.

“We wanted our new council chambers to be first and foremost highly functional,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “We’ve installed more seating, so residents won’t have to stand during busy nights; we’ve increased our accessible seating with designated wheelchair areas and hearing technology; and we’ve added live streaming technology for those residents who don’t have access through Cogeco’s YourTV broadcasts.”

The new chambers have seating for 180, 100 more than the old council chambers.

Live streaming will be presented from a single camera, capturing the key areas of chambers with sound and video. YourTV will continue to provide their usual fully produced three-camera coverage as well.

“Whether you’re at home or on the road, you can now tune into council and stay on top of what’s happening,” said Mayor Dilkens. “Between streaming and YourTV and all of our media coverage, we think the residents of Windsor will be well served.”

The live streaming will be available through a link on the City website, citywindsor.ca.

“Lastly, along with being functional, we also wanted these chambers to be something Windsor residents can be proud of,” said Mayor Dilkens. “I encourage everyone to tune in Monday night for our opening and see if we’ve hit the mark.”