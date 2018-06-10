The PGA Windsor Championship is looking for up to 200 more volunteers for the tournament when it comes to town July 2nd to 8th.

The event will feature many community events including the sold out Hearn Industrial Services Official Pro Am Day, the Windsor Spitfires Junior Pro Am and the main event, held at Ambassador Golf Club, featuring 156 professional golfers competing for a $200,000 purse. A $100,000 donation will benefit Hospice.

Volunteers are needed to help with virtually every aspect of the tournament during the seven-day event.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of this event,” said Ryan Robillard, a PGA of Canada Golf Professional and member of the host committee. “With their hard work and dedication, they will help raise the bar of the Windsor Championship. They truly are ambassadors for this region. It’s also a chance to get up close and personal with some of Canada’s best professional golfers. It’s a really special opportunity.”

Volunteer areas that remain open are caddies, walking scorers, standard bearers, marshals and spotters. A volunteer orientation will be held both during the day and evening June 28th.

“Almost all these positions would work for someone with limited golf knowledge,” Robillard said.

Volunteers at this event are asked to work a minimum of two six-hour shifts during the week. There is a $40 one-time fee (plus tax and $3 service fee to cover the online booking) that helps to offset costs and maximize the donation to Hospice. The Windsor Championship is a not for profit event.

The fee covers the meals during their shifts, a high-quality hat and golf shirt, credentials that provide weekly access as well as a companion weekly pass. It also includes an invitation to the Volunteer Party, a voucher to buy two Spitfire tickets and two free tickets to a LaSalle Vipers game and a discount of up to 10 per cent off at Essex Home Furnishings.

Caddies are paid directly from the golf pro.

To register, visit windsorchampionship.com and select the Get Involved option, or call Ryan Robillard at 519-966-2425, ext. 4.

“One of the things that will make this tournament special is the community spirit that this region is known for,” said Robillard. “Nowhere will that be more evident than the helpfulness of our hardworking volunteers who will help ensure the entire week runs smoothly.”