VIA Rail has cancelled all trips between London and Windsor for the next 24 hours after a truck struck a bridge on the Chatham CN line.

Passengers on Train 70 stopped at Chatham will be given the option to get off the train and make their own arrangements or to stay on the train that will go back Windsor. VIA Rail is offering alternative transportation for those who wish to carry on.

All other trains on this route will operate between Toronto and London only. There will be no service or alternate transportation provided beyond London to WIndsor. Passengers will be offered a full refund for the untraveled portion of their tickets without service charges. Passengers can also choose to travel on another date and exchange fees will be waived.

Trains affected today between London and Windsor are:

Train 70 between Windsor and London

Train 72 between Windsor and London

Train 76 between Windsor and London

Train 78 between Windsor and London

Train 71 between London and Windsor

Train 73 between London and Windsor

Train 79 between London and Windsor

VIA says that there are approximately 600 passengers affected by this incident, and they regret any inconvenience that this situation may cause.

Customers wishing to get more information or change their date of travel may do so at no additional charge by calling 1 888 VIA-RAIL (1 888 842-7245) or 1 800 268-9503 (deaf or hard of hearing).