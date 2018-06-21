Members of Utilities Employees (Windsor) Credit Union have voted unanimously in favour of WFCU Credit Union acquiring the Utilities Employees Credit Union.

“This decision is truly in the best interests for our Members,” announced Maureen Sikich, Utilities Employees CU, Chief Executive Officer. “This acquisition will significantly expand the range of financial services to our Utilities Employees CU Members as well as provide other Member benefits this local credit union (WFCU) has to offer. Our Board of Directors, on behalf of the membership, wish to extend our appreciation to WFCU for their support throughout this process. We look forward to a prosperous future as Members of WFCU.”

After discussions by the Board of Directors about the future of Utilities Employees CU and the available options a thorough review process resulted in the Board unanimously approving WFCU Credit Union as their new credit union and to bring the recommendation to their membership for approval.

“We are pleased that Utilities Employees CU has selected WFCU as their new credit union and that the membership has demonstrated their confidence in WFCU,” stated Eddie Francis, President and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “We (WFCU) are confident that the members of Utilities Employees CU will find the products and services offered through WFCU will meet and exceed their financial needs. We are extremely attentive to the needs of all Utilities Employees CU members and look forward to welcoming them as our new Members.”

The transaction has received regulatory approval from the Deposit Insurance Corporation of Ontario. Utilities Employees CU Members will have access to their new WFCU Credit Union accounts through WFCU credit union’s nine retail locations, online and mobile banking options, ATM services and other access channels beginning August 1st, 2018.

