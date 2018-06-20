OvercastNow
Wednesday June 20th, 2018

Posted at 1:21pm

Business
Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant (from Facebook)

Two local restaurants made the top 100 best restaurants for outdoor dining in Canada list by OpenTable.

The list has been generated solely from more than 550,000 restaurant reviews collected from verified OpenTable diners between May 1st, 2017 and April 30th, 2018.

All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews for which “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

Locally, The Keg Steakhouse + Bar on Riverside and Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant in Kingsville made the list.

You can find the entire listing here.

