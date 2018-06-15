Police have arrested two people in a stolen vehicle in East Windsor.

On Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 5400 block of Joinville Avenue for a break and enter report.

The victim said they noticed their front window and front door were wide open. They also found that a car key was missing and someone had stolen their vehicle.

Later that day, officers spotted the stolen vehicle in a parking lot in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East. Police converged on the vehicle and placed the two occupants under arrest, a male and a female. Upon searching the vehicle officers located a quantity of property including a key fob which was reported in a previous break and enter where two vehicles were stolen.

Bradley Walker, 29 year old male from Windsor, and Robyn Evon, a 30 year old female from Windsor, are each facing several charges.