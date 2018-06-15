Officers working an active drug trafficking investigation were conducting a search in the 700 block of Brant Street when they located two suspects, a man and a woman.

Upon searching the female suspect, officers located drugs, money, and packaging. They also seized a cell phone and two sets of brass knuckles.

Officers executed a search warrant and seized property and firearms including a loaded rifle, another rifle, a pellet long gun, 2 air pistols, 30 grams of methamphetamine, 1.4 grams of crack cocaine, 6.9 grams of cocaine, 12.2 grams of cannabis marijuana, 17 oxycodone pills, 3 hydromorphone pills, a bottle of methadone, $275 cdn currency and $72 usd, a cell phone, packaging, and 2 sets of brass knuckles.

Tammy Whitmore, a 48 year old female from Windsor, and Kevin Lansing, a 47 year old male from Windsor, are each charged with numerous drug trafficking and firearm related charges.