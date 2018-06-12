Two people have been arrested for assaulting police officers in the Town of Leamington.

According to the OPP, around 12:30am on June 10th, 2018 they were called to a disturbance in a parking lot on Erie Street South.

A man was observed by police, causing a disturbance by yelling and shouting profanities at a group of people in the area.

In an attempt to speak with the man and de-escalate the situation, he became combative and was subsequently taken into custody after police discharged a taser to affect the arrest.

Three officers received injuries during the incident, including one that was treated at hospital.

Silbert Caron, age 19 of Leamington is charged with causing a disturbance, assault police, and resisting arrest. Caron has been released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled in court on June 21st.

An 18-year-old Windsor woman was also arrested and released charged with two counts of assault police,