Have you ever wondered what happens to all the stuff you put in the blue and red boxes once it leaves the curb?

If so, then this Sunday you will get the chance to see the process up close at the recycling centre open house

You can tour the recycling centre, check out the recycle trucks, watch truck demonstrations, see how all your products get recycled, tour the recycling centres, enjoy a BBQ and fun activities for kids and much more.

The facility is located at 3560 North Service Road East ans the fun runs from 10am to 2pm.