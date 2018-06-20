This Saturday is the third community walkabout of the Canadian Port of Entry component of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project.

You will be able to walk the construction site in a scavenger hunt, meet WDBA staff, see site progress first-hand and learn about next steps. This family-friendly event is free and will host a kids’ tent filled with fun project-related activities and construction equipment to explore.

It runs from 9:30am to 12:30pm and starts at the corner of Sandwich and Chappus Street (use Broadway Street at Ojibway Parkway to enter).

Limited parking is available. Please note the site is a construction zone and the terrain may present mobility challenges for some visitors. You are asked to wear appropriate footwear. The scavenger hunt may not be suitable for strollers or wheelchairs. The event will take place rain or shine.