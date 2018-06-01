You can shop early and save on tickets to the annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival carnival.

Until June 6th, you can purchases 35 tickets for $40. That works out to nine tickets for free. These tickets must be purchased in advance at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.

Following tradition, Thursday night, June 8t, is Toonie Night. On Thursday, all rides are just $2 each. Ride tickets must be purchased at the ticket booth in the park on Thursday night. The park opens at 6:00 pm on Thursday.

The LaSalle Strawberry Festival is a four-day event that takes place from June 7th to 10th at Gil Maure Park featuring a carnival, fireworks over the Detroit River, parade, entertainment and local strawberries. Admission is $5 per person at the gate (children under 6 and seniors over 65 are free), or weekend passes are $12 per person.

Weekend passes are now available for purchase at the Vollmer Culture and Recreation Complex.