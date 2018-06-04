Tickets are now on sale for the highly anticipated magic and mystery show, Dr. Von Houligan’s Carnival of Calamities that will take place under the big top as part of the Amherstburg Uncommon that will hit the streets of downtown Amherstburg on August 3rd to 5th.

WFCU Credit Union will act as the exclusive box office of the popular traveling event that brings back the elements and excitement of yesteryear. The show features magic, acrobatics, balancing and fire-breathing. Showrunners say that it brings “live, quality and affordable entertainment to families and festival visitors.”

“We believe in supporting the communities we are a part of,” said Eddie Francis, President, and CEO of WFCU Credit Union. “Our involvement, with events like the Uncommon festival and with our communities overall, allows WFCU Credit Union to play a role in making Windsor-Essex a signature region to live and work. We’re proud to support the Town of Amherstburg in this great initiative.”

Tickets to the show are only $5 each, and they can be purchased at any of the eight WFCU Credit Union branches.

For more information on schedule of events and tickets, visit www.amherstburg.ca/uncommon.