Friday June 8th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor

Friday June 8th, 2018

Charity Events

You Can’t Sing That

Friday June 8th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Community Events

Breaking Down Your Practice – Sun Salutations

Friday June 8th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Charity Events

Relay For Life

Friday June 8th, 2018
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Music Events

Allison Brown & The Assembly Line

Friday June 8th, 2018
The Windsor Beer Exchange
Festivals Events

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Friday June 8th, 2018
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Music Events

WSO Free Summer Concert

Friday June 8th, 2018
Reaume Park
Community Events

Stroll the Street in Belle River

Friday June 8th, 2018
Downtown Belle River
Community Events

P.D. Day at Museum Windsor

Friday June 8th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Festivals Events

Poutine Fest

Friday June 8th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Community Events

Book Signing Local Author The Addicting, “Unforgivable Series!”

Friday June 8th, 2018
Stroll the Streets Event

Saturday June 9th, 2018

Community Events

Super Circus Spectacular

Saturday June 9th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Charity Events

Navy Bike Ride – Windsor Shadow Ride

Saturday June 9th, 2018
HMCS HUNTER
Festivals Events

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Arts Events

Introduction to Zentangle (June 9, 2018)

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Music Events

WSO Free Summer Concert

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Kings Navy Yard Park
Community Events

Roller Derby: Border City Brawlers vs East Lansing Mitten Mavens

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Atlas Tube Centre
Community Events

Tea Time with African Seniors

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Caribbean Centre
Community Events

Ford City Fireworks

Saturday June 9th, 2018
1646 Alexis Road
Community Events

Superhero Fun Day

Saturday June 9th, 2018
John McGivney Children's Centre
Festivals Events

Poutine Fest

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Community Events

Saints Gaming Live 2018

Saturday June 9th, 2018
SportsPlex Fitness St. Clair College
Community Events

Electric Car Show & Meet-up

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Green Sun Rising
Music Events

Celebrate Summer An Evening of Gospel Music with The Salvation Army Songsters & Band

Saturday June 9th, 2018
The Salvation Army South Windsor Citadel
Community Events

WINDSOR BRAIN TUMOUR WALK 2018

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Community Events

Current and Emerging Therapies for multiple sclerosis

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Cental Windsor Public Library
Community Events

St. Clair Green Giants

Saturday June 9th, 2018
Lacasse Park
Community Events

5th Annual Windsor 50+ Show

Saturday June 9th, 2018
WFCU Centre

Sunday June 10th, 2018

Music Events

Summer Sunday – June 10 (Kingsville) The Sef’s

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Music Events

Aisling ‘n’ Gael – A Celtic Celebration

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Capital Theatre
Festivals Events

LaSalle Strawberry Festival

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Professional Events

Windsor-Essex Women’s Expo

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Community Events

Reiki Level II (Second Degree)

Sunday June 10th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
Charity Events

22nd Annual Hospice LifeWalk

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Ciociaro Club
Community Events

Walking Tour: Jackson Park

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Jackson Park
Festivals Events

Poutine Fest

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Community Events

Saints Gaming Live 2018

Sunday June 10th, 2018
SportsPlex Fitness St. Clair College
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday June 10th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Community Events

5th Annual Windsor 50+ Show

Sunday June 10th, 2018
WFCU Centre

