Friday June 8th, 2018
Posted at 12:00pm
You Can’t Sing That
Friday June 8th, 2018
Olde Walkerville Theatre
Breaking Down Your Practice – Sun Salutations
Friday June 8th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness Studio
Relay For Life
Friday June 8th, 2018
Colasanti's Tropical Gardens
Allison Brown & The Assembly Line
Friday June 8th, 2018
The Windsor Beer Exchange
LaSalle Strawberry Festival
Friday June 8th, 2018
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
WSO Free Summer Concert
Friday June 8th, 2018
Reaume Park
Stroll the Street in Belle River
Friday June 8th, 2018
Downtown Belle River
P.D. Day at Museum Windsor
Friday June 8th, 2018
Museum Windsor: Chimczuk Museum
Poutine Fest
Friday June 8th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Book Signing Local Author The Addicting, “Unforgivable Series!”
Friday June 8th, 2018
Stroll the Streets Event
Super Circus Spectacular
Saturday June 9th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Navy Bike Ride – Windsor Shadow Ride
Saturday June 9th, 2018
HMCS HUNTER
LaSalle Strawberry Festival
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Introduction to Zentangle (June 9, 2018)
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Walkerville Artists' Co-op
Downtown Windsor Farmers Market
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
WSO Free Summer Concert
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Kings Navy Yard Park
Roller Derby: Border City Brawlers vs East Lansing Mitten Mavens
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Atlas Tube Centre
Tea Time with African Seniors
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Caribbean Centre
Ford City Fireworks
Saturday June 9th, 2018
1646 Alexis Road
Superhero Fun Day
Saturday June 9th, 2018
John McGivney Children's Centre
Poutine Fest
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Saints Gaming Live 2018
Saturday June 9th, 2018
SportsPlex Fitness St. Clair College
Electric Car Show & Meet-up
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Green Sun Rising
Celebrate Summer An Evening of Gospel Music with The Salvation Army Songsters & Band
Saturday June 9th, 2018
The Salvation Army South Windsor Citadel
WINDSOR BRAIN TUMOUR WALK 2018
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen Club
Current and Emerging Therapies for multiple sclerosis
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Cental Windsor Public Library
St. Clair Green Giants
Saturday June 9th, 2018
Lacasse Park
5th Annual Windsor 50+ Show
Saturday June 9th, 2018
WFCU Centre
Summer Sunday – June 10 (Kingsville) The Sef’s
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Riverside Farmers Market
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Aisling ‘n’ Gael – A Celtic Celebration
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Capital Theatre
LaSalle Strawberry Festival
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Gil Maure Park, Front Road at Laurier Drive
Windsor-Essex Women’s Expo
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Giovanni Caboto Club
Reiki Level II (Second Degree)
Sunday June 10th, 2018
White Feather Holistic Arts
22nd Annual Hospice LifeWalk
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Ciociaro Club
Walking Tour: Jackson Park
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Jackson Park
Poutine Fest
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Saints Gaming Live 2018
Sunday June 10th, 2018
SportsPlex Fitness St. Clair College
Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor
Sunday June 10th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
5th Annual Windsor 50+ Show
Sunday June 10th, 2018
WFCU Centre
