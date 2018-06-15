ClearNow
Friday June 15th, 2018

Posted at 12:00pm

Friday June 15th, 2018

Festivals Events

Taste of Tecumseh

Friday June 15th, 2018
Lakewood Park
Music Events

The Sky’s The Limit – WSO Gala

Friday June 15th, 2018
School of Creative Arts, University of Windsor
Health Events

FNFC – Restorative Aerial Yoga

Friday June 15th, 2018
Breathe Pilates and Fitness
Festivals Events

Carrousel of the Nations Week 1

Friday June 15th, 2018
Windsor, Ontario
Festivals Events

Summer Fest Windsor

Friday June 15th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Community Events

We Love Windsor Fireworks at Parkwood

Friday June 15th, 2018
Parkwood Gospel Church
Festivals Events

The Leamington Fair

Friday June 15th, 2018
Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie Street North

Saturday June 16th, 2018

Festivals Events

Taste of Tecumseh

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Lakewood Park
Music Events

Soul Finger

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Spitfire Pub
Music Events

BIZ X MAGAZINE PRESENTS – 5th WE WILL ROCK BLUE starring U2 Tribute Desire

Saturday June 16th, 2018
CHRYSLER THEATRE
Charity Events

Charity Dog Wash – Fetch Mobile Dog Spaw

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Silver Tee Golf and Virtual Gaming Centre
Community Events

Power OFF & Playground

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Green Acres Optmisit Park
Community Events

Sokoni Market Event

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Music Events

The Sheepdogs and Dave Russell

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Seacliff Park
Food Events

Downtown Windsor Farmers Market

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Pelissier Street at Wyandotte Street
Arts Events

No Kids Required Book Signing

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Storytellers Bookstore
Community Events

Dark Sky Night

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Point Pelee National Park
Community Events

South Coast Adventure Race

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Holiday Beach Conservation Area
Community Events

Outdoor Movie Night In Essex

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Essex Centre
Community Events

Outdoor Movie Nights

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Wigle Park
Music Events

Windsor MIX Social Party

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Caboto Club
Charity Events

Current & Emerging Therapies – MS

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Riverside Public Library
Community Events

Parking Lot Sale

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Asamblea Cristiana de Adoracion
Charity Events

Community Cup Golf Tournament

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Sutton Creek Golf Club
Community Events

Family Movie Night

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Paulin Memorial Presbyterian Church
Festivals Events

Carrousel of the Nations Week 1

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Windsor, Ontario
Professional Events

#WomenOnFire

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Libro Center Rink A in Amherstburg
Festivals Events

Summer Fest Windsor

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Festivals Events

The Leamington Fair

Saturday June 16th, 2018
Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie Street North

Sunday June 17th, 2018

Food Events

Beer Brunch

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Walkerville Brewery
Food Events

Riverside Farmers Market

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Riverside Sportsmen's Club
Community Events

Tecumseh Summer Concert in the Park

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Lakewood Park
Music Events

Summer Sunday – June 17 (Kingsville) L & L Entertainment

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Pelee Island Winery
Community Events

17 Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Reaume Park
Community Events

Eid Party

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Central Park Athletics
Crafts Events

Father’s Day Doodle with Dad

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Crock A Doodle
Festivals Events

Carrousel of the Nations Week 1

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Windsor, Ontario
Festivals Events

Summer Fest Windsor

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Riverfront Festival Plaza, Riverside at McDougall
Arts Events

Sundays in the Studio at the Art Gallery of Windsor

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Art Gallery of Windsor
Festivals Events

The Leamington Fair

Sunday June 17th, 2018
Leamington Fairgrounds, 194 Erie Street North

