Friday June 8th, 2018

Posted at 10:24am

Tecumseh
The Town of Tecumseh will be hosting a public information session relating to controlling and discouraging wildlife and rodents in urban areas.

Presentations will be given by Erie Wildlife Rescue and Coyote Watch Canada. Representatives from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, Orkin Canada Pest & Termite Control, Pro Trap Wildlife Control & Pest Management and Bob’s Animal Removal will also be in attendance to provide information and advice.

It takes place at Town Hall on Thursday, June 14th, 2018 at 6pm.

