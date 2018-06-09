The Town of Tecumseh is taking another look at their parks master plan.

The plan was approved by council in 2011 and has helped guide investment in the town’s parks, recreation, trails, and sports system.

The plan has guided the town to ensure that parks, recreation, trails and sports services keep pace with population growth, emerging interests, and provide Tecumseh residents with choices to be active for life.

A short online survey has been created to help get feedback from the town residents. You can find that survey here.

More information on the parks master plan can be found here.