The 31st Annual LaSalle Strawberry Festival takes place this weekend.

Kicking off Thursday evening the Strawberry Festival begins with opening ceremonies at 6:15pm at Gil Maure Park followed by the Rise 2 Fame Youth Talent Search.

Friday evening, Christie Palazzolo Band take the stage at 8:30pm and fireworks light up the sky at 10pm.

On Saturday the Strawberry Festival parade travels along Front Road between Turkey Creek and Sacred Heart Drive beginning at 10am and so much more all weekend long.

Bike Friendly Windsor-Essex will be hosting a free bicycle valet service. They will be located near the front gates. Bag check is available for $2 per bag.

Admission is $5 per person at the gate with children under 6 and seniors over 65 free.

More information can be found on the Summer Festival Guide.