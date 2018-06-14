Mostly CloudyNow
29 °C
84 °F
Partly CloudyThu
28 °C
84 °F		Partly CloudyFri
28 °C
82 °F		Partly CloudySat
29 °C
85 °F
Send Us A News Tip

Thursday June 14th, 2018

Posted at 1:00pm

City News
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations without leaving the city!

Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.

This weekend’s village are:

  • Bavarian Village
  • Caribbean Village
  • Filipino Village
  • Greek Village
  • Hungarian Village
  • Macedonian Village
  • Polish Village
  • Romanian Village
  • Scottish Village
  • Serbian Village Grachanica

To see village links, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
NOTE: Anonymous comments are held for moderation and will not be posted immediately.