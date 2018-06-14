This weekend and next, Windsorites can delight in the tastes, sounds and traditions of many cultures and many nations without leaving the city!

Cultures will present their greatest music, dance, history, art, and especially the food of their country at various stops all over the city.

This weekend’s village are:

Bavarian Village

Caribbean Village

Filipino Village

Greek Village

Hungarian Village

Macedonian Village

Polish Village

Romanian Village

Scottish Village

Serbian Village Grachanica

To see village links, check out the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.