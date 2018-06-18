Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor and Essex County.

Meteorologists say severe thunderstorms are possible late this morning and this afternoon as a cold front moves through from the northwest.

The main threats are damaging wind gusts of 100 km/h and torrential downpours giving 25 to 50 mm of rain in under an hour.

All about watches and warnings:

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms with Wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.

A severe thunderstorm warning is issued when there is evidence based on radar, satellite pictures, or from a reliable spotter that a storm is imminent or occurring with wind gusts of 90 km/h or greater, hail of 2 cm or larger in diameter, and/or heavy rainfall.