Six-time Juno Award winner, Serena Ryder will play the Chrysler Theatre on Sunday, July 22nd, 2018.

The Multi-Platinum Canadian singer-songwriter, who is currently based between Toronto and the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Silverlake, started playing guitar and penning songs as a young girl. By the age of eight, Ryder was performing on stages in her hometown and by 16, she cut her first record for a major label. Before she was 25, she had a Gold Certified album with 2006’s If Your Memory Serves You Well and the Gold single, “Weak In The Knees”. Over the course of her career, she has released several albums including her Double-Platinum 2012 record Harmony and last year’s hit record, Utopia which debuted at #1.

Tickets are go on sale on Friday, June 8th at 10am and are available by phone at 1-800-387-9181 or online at www.chryslertheatre.com.