Fire hydrant flushing continues in Windsor.

From June 18th to July 30th Enwin crews will be in the area bounded by the Detroit River to the north, E.C. Row to the south, Janette, Elm, and Dougall to the west, and

Howard Avenue to the east.

The current flushing area, bounded by the Detroit River to the north, Tecumseh Road to the south, Prince Road to the west, and Wellington Road to the east, should be completed by Friday, June 15th.

Customers located in the targeted flushing areas may notice some mild discolouration and sedimentation while the flushing is taking place, but Enwin says the water is safe.