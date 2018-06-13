Partly CloudyNow
Wednesday June 13th, 2018

Posted at 10:59am

City News
Construction of the next phase of the Riverside Drive Vista Improvement Project starts on Monday, June 18th.

This will result in the closure of Riverside Drive from Lauzon Road East to Riverdale Avenue. Local traffic will be permitted throughout the work but property owners are cautioned that delays are possible.

Construction crews will be rebuilding the roadway with the intent of reducing driver speed and volume, while increasing safety along the scenic drive though the installation of curbs and gutters, on-road bike lanes and sidewalks, and roadway realignment. There will also be improved infrastructure added through new storm and sanitary sewers along with a new watermain.

Total cost came in at $6,308,450 with Amico as the lowest bidder.

Relocations of hydro, Bell, Cogeco and Union Gas were undertaken in advance of the sewer, watermain and road works.

Detour signage will be in place, with Wyandotte street being the best east-west option close to Riverside.

