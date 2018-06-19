The Greater Essex County District School Board has unanimously approved the 2018-19 budget at a special meeting held Tuesday afternoon

The overall budget works out to an operating budget of $459,676,635 plus a capital budget of $75,223,235.

Spending increases over the 2017-18 school year account for the hiring of fifty-four new teaching positions, eight Early Childhood Educators and 29 Educational Assistants.

The board is projecting enrolment increases for 2018-19 of 482 elementary students and 217.5 secondary students.