Windsor Police are looking to identify the people pictured here.

Police say that around 12:45pm on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 they were called to a business in the 3100 block of Howard Avenue for a fraud report.

Investigation revealed that three suspects attended the business and purchased a quantity of merchandise. The complainant later learned that the suspects allegedly used counterfeit U.S. $50 bills. Officers learned that the same suspects attended another store in the area and purchased a quantity of electronics using more suspected counterfeit bills. The Financial Crimes Branch continued the investigation.

Investigators also learned that the suspects attempted to return the items to several stores in the GTA.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.